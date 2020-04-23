Give alleged Mongolian rape victims whistleblower protection, say politicians

PETALING JAYA - The two Mongolian women who were allegedly raped by a police inspector should be released from custody and offered protection under the Whistleblower Protection Act, say two politicians.

Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei, in a joint statement on Thursday (April 23), urged police to release the two women and their three friends who helped them.

"The Bar Council and 18 NGOs have rightly raised the question of using the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) instead of the Whistleblower Protection Act (WPA) 2010.

"The WPA would prevent the five women from being retained in any form of custody and from unnecessary inquisition into their immigration status.

"Other than risking their well-being, the continued usage of Atipsom may derail the focus of the primary offence, that is rape," they said.

They urged that the Interim Protection Order under Atipsom be set aside and the five women should be released.

"The focus should be on rape investigations and charging the perpetrator without delay.

"We also note that the inspector has been recently released on bail.

"If the alleged perpetrator can be released on bail, victims and whistleblowers should be accorded the same treatment," they said.

They added that considering the recent International Women's Day celebrations in March, and the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in April, they urged that no stone be left unturned and transparency be the order of the day in this investigation.

"Over the course of the MCO, public sentiment towards the police has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Many citizens have a newfound appreciation for the police's hard work in patrolling and manning roadblocks, be it rain or shine.

"In Petaling Jaya, we have also been fortunate that tackling crime has not taken a back seat, as seen by the arrest of two burglary gangs on April 20," they said while adding that due to the MCO's "one person per car" ruling, more women are travelling alone.

They added that while there may be more men in supermarkets these days, single mothers, single women caring for elderly parents and women who still travel to work in essential services every day must be remembered.

"These women and other vulnerable communities should be able to travel safely at all times, without fear of harassment," they said thanking all police officers at the frontlines.