Give clearer guidelines on mask usage, Malaysia's Health Ministry urged

PETALING JAYA - The Health Ministry should come up with clearer guidelines on the use of face masks by the public, says the Bumiputra Retailers Association Malaysia.

Its president Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin, who is also the managing director of the Mydin chain, said current guidelines did not specify anything about the material.

"The Health Ministry must be clear on what type of masks can be worn," said Ameer, adding that the government should also spell out clearly when an employee had to wear a mask.

In Mydin's case, its workers had to wear a mask whenever they dealt with customers.

However, he said when supermarket workers arranged goods on shelves or worked at meat counters, it was not necessary to wear masks as they did not face customers.

"The workers normally do not cover their faces because they are doing work and it is easier for them to breathe," he said, adding that wearing a mask for eight hours straight was also not good for their health.

Ameer said the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines had indicated that fabric masks were acceptable in non-medical settings.

"The three-ply mask is not recyclable, so there is going to be high wastage. It also goes against environmental conservation.

"On the other hand, fabric masks are washable," he said, adding that Mydin workers were now given fabric masks to wear.

Prior to this, Ameer said he spent RM15,000 (S$4,800) a day to supply his 10,000 employees with single-use three-ply masks.

In his press briefing on June 1, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said mask requirements depended on a worker's exposure.

"Under normal circumstances, a three-ply mask would be adequate and for individuals (general public), it is different.

"But for those working in crowded places and offering counter services, we certainly advise them to put on a three-ply mask," Dr Noor Hisham said.

Malaysia Retail Chain Association president Datuk Seri Garry Chua said its members were already using three-ply masks.

"As far as I know, our members are complying with the guidelines and are using three-ply masks.

"In fact, our members are also selling three-ply masks," Chua added.

Sunway Malls and Theme Parks chief executive officer HC Chan and Pavilion Kuala Lumpur chief executive officer (retail) Datuk Joyce Yap said all their workers were using three-ply masks.

Chan said the Sunway group also had security personnel to perform screenings and to ensure that workers complied with the standard operating procedure.

"I believe the authorities want to see if social distancing is being practised, whether crowd control is being done well and whether temperature checks are being conducted," he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.