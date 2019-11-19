Give update on sex video implicating Malaysian minister Azmin, IGP and AG Chambers urged

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Jo Timbuong
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - It is about time the police or the Attorney-General's chambers give an update on investigations into a sex video allegedly implicating Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, says Haniff Khatri.

Haniff, who is Prime Minister's Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's legal adviser said it has been five months since the video was shared to several press members via messaging platform, WhatsApp, which later led authorities to investigate the video's authenticity.

"After five months since the issue exploded, I feel that it is crucial for the authorities handling this case, whether it is the police or the Attorney General's Chambers, to issue an official statement on the status of their investigations.

"This is to show that the rule of law is being upheld and dispel any negative perception about the delay in concluding this case.

"I hope that either Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador or Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, or even both of them, would soon issue an official statement about the case," he said.

Haniff said this in a lengthy post on Facebook in which he lists news clippings on the scandal since it was exposed in June.

He had also included findings by CyberSecurity Malaysia which confirmed the authenticity of the video.

However, Abdul Hamid said police could not positively identify the people in it.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Kini reported that Haniff is not the first of Dr Mahathir's advisers to take interest in the case.

In June, the Prime Minister's special media adviser Datuk A. Kadir Jasin weighed into the case and proceeded to give various instances of ministers resigning over various controversies.

