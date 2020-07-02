Go for second Covid-19 test or else, Malaysia cops warn returnees

PETALING JAYA - Go for the second Covid-19 test or face a potential stint in jail, Bukit Aman warns.

"The police have received information from the Health Ministry that around 620 people who returned from overseas have yet to undergo their second Covid-19 tests.

"We advise them to present themselves and cooperate fully with the Health Ministry to undergo the second test.

"Failure to do so is an offence under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infections Disease Act 1998 (Act 342) and Rule 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020," said Federal CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed in a statement on Thursday (July 3).

He added that the police will not hesitate to take action against those who fail to present themselves for the second test.

"Those that refuse can face a jail sentence of up to two years, fined, or both if found guilty under Act 342)," he said.