'Golden mouse' goes missing from Penang hotel

Bring the mouse back: CCTV footage shows a man carting the golden mouse away. The hotel said they will not pursue the matter if it is returned.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
R. Sekaran
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia - The management of a hotel at Jalan Magazine here is appealing for the return of a 'golden mouse' figurine that was stolen from the hotel foyer.

M Summit managing director's special officer Moh Wei Ken said the human-sized mouse made of foam was placed at the hotel entrance to mark the hotel's 20th anniversary this year.

It is the Chinese New Year mascot for M Summit 191 Executive Hotel Suites.

"After the decor was put up early this month, the mouse attracted a lot of attention and people were seen taking wefies with the cute mascot.

"We miss it and we are appealing to the person who took it to return it safely and we won't pursue the matter further.

"It's not about the cost, but the sentimental value of the friendly mascot which brightens up the festive mood," he said, adding that the hotel management has lodged a police report over the incident.

A man was seen running away with the 7kg mouse.

It is learnt that the man and two other friends had earlier gone to the hotel's rooftop bar for drinks before leaving the place at 2.30am on Saturday.

Moh said the CCTV recording showed two men and a woman walking out from the hotel.

He added that one of them was seen "carting" the mouse away before all of them got into a car in front of the hotel and left.

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Soffian Santong said police were investigating the matter.

"We have obtained the CCTV footage from the hotel.

"We will make the arrest once we have identified the man," he added.

