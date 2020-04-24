Good Samaritan trucker dies in accident at Malaysian expressway

IPOH - An accident involving four lorries at KM384.5 of the North-South Expressway near Muallim has left one driver dead.

The deceased has been identified as P. Govindasamy, 40, who had got down to help a driver whose lorry had skidded earlier.

Muallim OCPD Supt Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the accident happened at about 7.30pm on Thursday (April 23).

He said all four lorries from Ipoh were heading to Kuala Lumpur.

"Initial investigation revealed that a lorry driver had lost control of his vehicle, and skidded before hitting the road divider.

"The lorry was stalled at the left side of the lane in a transverse position.

"Then another lorry driver (Govindasamy) stopped at the emergency lane to help the earlier lorry driver, " he said on Friday (April 24).

Supt Sulizmie said a third lorry then hit the back of the stalled lorry, spinning and stopping in the middle of the expressway.

"A few minutes later, a fourth lorry that could not stop on time crashed into the pile, causing Govindasamy to be pinned underneath, " he added.

The 33-year-old driver of the lorry that had skidded sustained minor injuries, while the two other drivers aged 25 and 45 escaped unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.