Grab driver in Malaysia claims she was removed from platform after refusing to overload vehicle

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Hemanathani Sivanandam
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - A single mother has lodged a complaint with the Industrial Relations (IR) Department against e-hailing operator MyTeksi Sdn Bhd, popularly known as Grab, for removing her from its platform allegedly without valid reasons.

The complainant, who wants to be known only as Loh, claimed she was blocked from the e-hailing platform following a complaint against her from a passenger.

Loh's ordeal begun when she took up the request to pick up the passenger from Senai Airport in Johor on Nov 4 last year.

She found out that the passenger had also called another Grab vehicle to cater for the family of seven people and several big luggage bags.

The customer had requested for the JustGrab (a basic car at the lowest price tier) instead of GrabCar, which would be a six-seater that can also accommodate luggage along with a few passengers, said Loh.

"I told them I can only take three passengers with their three pieces of luggage; anything else will be an overload but they were upset because they wanted another family member to also hop into my car.

"The other Grab driver had apparently told the fourth passenger to ride in my vehicle because his car was smaller than mine.

"But I refused to do so. The passengers were unhappy and they scolded me until I dropped them off at their home, " Loh told reporters after filing her complaint at the IR Department under Section 20 (1) of the Industrial Relations Act 1967 here yesterday.

She was accompanied by Ng Kian Nam, spokesperson for the Campaign to Protect the Rights of E-hailing Drivers in Malaysia.

Loh said she had called the Grab call centre after dropping off the passengers to inform the e-hailing operator about the incident but was told to write it in an email.

"I am not too savvy when it comes to these things so I shared my ordeal on a WhatsApp group with other Grab drivers, and also asked my friends to help me write an email.

"However, I later found out that someone also shared my complaint on their social media account, " she said, adding that the very next day, she found out that Grab had suspended her account.

When she called to clarify, Loh was told that there was also a police report lodged by the passenger against her.

However, Loh, who has been a Grab driver for four years, said the police had yet to call her in to date.

Meanwhile, a Grab spokesperson said there were various considerations that could lead to drivers being suspended or banned.

"The decision is supported by data such as user feedback, telematics, police reports and frequency of infringement, among others.

"In particular, we maintain a zero tolerance policy towards any criminal act or breach of data privacy on our platform.

"For every safety issue involving our driver-partner which is reported to the police, Grab will suspend the perpetrator while police investigations are ongoing, and he/she will no longer be able to access the app.

"Once found guilty, Grab will ban the user permanently from our platform, " said the spokesperson.

Grab said for other infringements, it would take other actions such as encouraging its drivers or partners to improve their conduct, adding that banning a driver was the last resort.

"We have a fair strike system in place for a segment of recalcitrant driver-partner who continuously disregard the guidelines and policies that are put in place to maintain a positive user environment.

"Any action taken on our driver-partner is also always communicated and explained to them, " said the spokesperson.

More about
malaysia Grab Ride-hailing services

