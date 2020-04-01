Grab driver in Malaysia claims she was removed from platform after refusing to overload vehicle

KUALA LUMPUR - A single mother has lodged a complaint with the Industrial Relations (IR) Department against e-hailing operator MyTeksi Sdn Bhd, popularly known as Grab, for removing her from its platform allegedly without valid reasons.

The complainant, who wants to be known only as Loh, claimed she was blocked from the e-hailing platform following a complaint against her from a passenger.

Loh's ordeal begun when she took up the request to pick up the passenger from Senai Airport in Johor on Nov 4 last year.

She found out that the passenger had also called another Grab vehicle to cater for the family of seven people and several big luggage bags.

The customer had requested for the JustGrab (a basic car at the lowest price tier) instead of GrabCar, which would be a six-seater that can also accommodate luggage along with a few passengers, said Loh.

"I told them I can only take three passengers with their three pieces of luggage; anything else will be an overload but they were upset because they wanted another family member to also hop into my car.

"The other Grab driver had apparently told the fourth passenger to ride in my vehicle because his car was smaller than mine.

"But I refused to do so. The passengers were unhappy and they scolded me until I dropped them off at their home, " Loh told reporters after filing her complaint at the IR Department under Section 20 (1) of the Industrial Relations Act 1967 here yesterday.

She was accompanied by Ng Kian Nam, spokesperson for the Campaign to Protect the Rights of E-hailing Drivers in Malaysia.

Loh said she had called the Grab call centre after dropping off the passengers to inform the e-hailing operator about the incident but was told to write it in an email.