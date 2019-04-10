Grab: We abided by the rules, why impose $28 million fine?

PETALING JAYA - E-hailing company Grab is taken aback by MyCC's proposed RM86.7million (S$28million) fine against it, insisting that it has complied with competition laws.

"We are surprised," the Singapore-based company said via a statement yesterday.

"While our legal counsels are studying the proposed decision, we believe it is common practice for businesses to decide upon the availability and type of third-party advertising on their respective platforms, tailored according to consumers' needs and feedback," wrote the Grab spokesman.

The Malaysia Competition Commission proposed the fine against Grab Inc, Grab Car Sdn Bhd and MyTeksi Sdn Bhd (Grab) for breaching the Competition Act 2010.

A daily penalty of RM15,000 has also been imposed.

Malaysia E-Hailing Drivers Association (MeHDA) president Daryl Chong welcomed MyCC's move.

"We want action to be taken against them. We also want the details to be made public.

"We hope they (Grab) will change and treat their so called 'partners' better," he said.