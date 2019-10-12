GrabFood delivery fee in Malaysia will now cost up to $2.95

Grab has changed the fee for its food delivery service from a fixed amount of RM5 to a tiered system that goes all the way to RM9 (S$2.95).

In a statement, the company said that this is due to GrabFood expanding its service area so customers can order from a wider variety of restaurants previously not within their delivery area.

Orders from merchants farther away will incur a higher fee, the company said, claiming that this would allow it to compensate its riders better for travelling longer distances.

Grab is also suspending all its monthly subscription plans and the Deluxe GrabFood Plan will be the last to go, ceasing on Dec 13.

The RM25 Deluxe GrabFood Plan offers 15 free deliveries, three RM10 coupons and a 40 per cent discount voucher.

Current subscribers will be allowed to renew the plan for one more time and also be given a 50 per cent discount coupon (savings capped at RM20).

The company says this is only temporary, as it is re-evaluating the needs of its customers across different businesses.