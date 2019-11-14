Green-coloured dog spotted in Malaysia sparks outcry over 'idiotic act'

PETALING JAYA - Dogs come in many different colours, but green is most definitely not one of them.
According to Sinar Harian, residents in the Subang Bestari area spotted the oddly-hued canine recently, as it was searching for food.
The daily reported that a photo of the animal was uploaded on Facebook, which then brought the matter to various concerned animal lovers.
"I don't think the dog has an owner. Whoever did this must have mental health issues," said Facebook user Shazreen Othuman, who posted the photo.
Meanwhile, the Malaysian Animal Association, in a Facebook posting on the issue, said that painting an animal whole could lead to poisoning.
"This stupid and idiotic act is no joke. In fact, it is animal cruelty and it persecutes an innocent dog. Such act is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2015," it said on a post.
The page also shared photos of a cat painted blue. However, it did not say when or where it was taken. The matter was also highlighted on the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) official Facebook page. It warned the public that doing so was inhumane and a chargeable offence under the law. "It could also lead to death if the painted animal had licked its body, or if the paint gets absorbed through the skin. "Stop such act immediately, because there is nothing funny about it. If not, action can be taken under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which can lead to a maximum fine of RM100,000 (S$32,800), a three year jail sentence, or both. "Members of the public with such information or have witnessed such activities are urged to report the matter immediately to the Department Of Veterinary Services Malaysia, or their nearest police station," it said.
