Green-coloured dog spotted in Malaysia sparks outcry over 'idiotic act'

PETALING JAYA - Dogs come in many different colours, but green is most definitely not one of them.

According to Sinar Harian, residents in the Subang Bestari area spotted the oddly-hued canine recently, as it was searching for food.

The daily reported that a photo of the animal was uploaded on Facebook, which then brought the matter to various concerned animal lovers.

"I don't think the dog has an owner. Whoever did this must have mental health issues," said Facebook user Shazreen Othuman, who posted the photo.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Animal Association, in a Facebook posting on the issue, said that painting an animal whole could lead to poisoning.

"This stupid and idiotic act is no joke. In fact, it is animal cruelty and it persecutes an innocent dog. Such act is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2015," it said on a post.