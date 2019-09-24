Green turtle in Malaysia survives plastic waste ordeal

GEORGE TOWN - If you think the dangers of plastic waste at sea are exaggerated, read this story about a small, disabled green turtle named Sidewinder.

In 2015, fishermen found the three-year-old turtle injured at sea, with its carapace struck by a boat propeller at the rear.

They brought it to the Penang Turtle Sanctuary in Pantai Kerachut and sanctuary rangers nursed it back to health.

Then suddenly, said state fisheries director Noraisyah Abu Bakar, Sidewinder stopped eating.

Eventually, they pulled out two plastic bags and 10 straws from its anus, as Sidewinder had thought these were food and was experiencing constipation.

"Sidewinder immediately began defecating and eating again. We must stop plastic waste ending up at sea all together.

"Its danger to turtles is very real and Sidewinder is the living proof, " said Noraisyah.

The sad part about Sidewinder is that when the boat propeller struck its carapace, it left a permanent slash that acts like a fixed rudder, resulting in Sidewinder always swimming in circles now.