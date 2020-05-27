Group fined for fishing in Selangor during MCO

KUALA SELANGOR - Police issued 59 compounds to a group of people for fishing at a pond in Hulu Selangor.

Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the police had conducted checks at the fishing pond along Jalan Ampang Pecah, Rasa, in Kuala Kubu Baru on Monday and discovered the group of pepole fishing there.

"Another team of police officers checked a beach in Jeram and found 14 people there. We issued compounds to these people too, " he said yesterday.

Police also checked private homes in Gombak on the same day and issued seven compounds to occupants who were found to be entertaining guests.

"The ongoing restrictions on fishing, leisure activities and visiting homes are there for a reason during the MCO period. We feel that people were not taking them seriously, which is why we began our operations, " Fadzil said.

"It will be an on-going affair until June 9 so don't be surprised if the police show up at your doorstep, " he added.

SAC Fadzil said police also issued compounds to 20 motorists for illegal interstate travel.

"They can have a thousand excuses to travel, but if they do not have permission to do so, we will issue compounds on the spot, " he said.

