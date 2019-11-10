Group of five robs dealer of three trucks in Malaysia

KAJANG, Malaysia - A group of armed men stole three Ford Ranger Raptor trucks from a showroom near Sungai Jelok here.

Kajang OCPD Asst Comm Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the robbery occurred at about 4am on Wednesday.

"Investigations revealed that a group of at least five men armed with machetes stormed in.

"They tied up the security guard with nylon strings before driving off with three trucks, " he said yesterday.

The trucks were estimated to be worth at least RM600,000 (S$197,000).

"We are investigating the case as armed robbery and are tracking down the suspects, " he added.

The Ford Ranger Raptor, launched at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) last year, is Asia-Pacific's first and only factory-built high-speed off-road performance truck.

Its engine produces 210hp at 3,750rpm and 500Nm of torque from 1,750rpm to 2,000rpm.