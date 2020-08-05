Groupers shying away from humans at Melaka oceanarium

MELAKA - Giant groupers at an oceanarium here are shying away from humans after two months of not seeing them due to the movement control order (MCO).

The Shore Oceanarium has started to do "wave" therapy on a daily basis after the gigantic fishes hid themselves behind artificial corals even when seeing caretakers during feeding time.

The oceanarium's CEO Chew Chert Fong said the two groupers used to swim close to the walls of the aquarium upon seeing visitors in the past.

"Now, they see humans as 'aliens' and go into hiding when the lights are switched on.

"We have been closed for almost two months and I decided to assign my colleagues to wave at the fishes every morning, starting last week," he said when met Friday (May 8).

Chew said even Krishna, the friendliest grouper at the oceanarium, had distanced itself upon seeing humans.

The 100kg grouper was named Krishna by an Indonesian fisherman, who sold his catch to Chew in 2012 through a middleman dealing in marine wildlife.

Chew said the fisherman from Sumatra was at first reluctant to part with his catch but later relented with a request for it to be named Krishna.

"Sadly, Krishna has even forgotten about me as the oceanarium was closed during the MCO.

"I decided to spend at least an hour daily from now with my groupers to get them acquainted with humans again," he said.

Chew added that the grouper is the most expensive out of the 30 marine species currently being exhibited at the oceanarium.