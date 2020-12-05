Groups urge Malaysia's government to allow hair salons to reopen

PETALING JAYA - With the conditional movement control order extended a further four weeks, hairdressers and their clients are urging the government to allow salons to open, especially as some are turning to “barbers-on-demand” for a haircut.

Malaysian Indian Hair Dressing Saloon Owners Association chairman Dr Magendran Vellasamy said it was better for salons to open than risk having people engage barbers who offer home services.

“Such barbers will not have any safety guidelines or standard operating procedure (SOP), so the risk of infection will be higher, ” he said, adding that barbers would not have an issue with overcrowding.

“People come for haircuts only once a month. It’s not like a restaurant where customers come in regularly throughout the day.

“Previously, the government allowed us to open in mid-April, but the number of Covid-19 cases was high so we appealed to them to wait another two weeks, but now we are not allowed to open while other sectors are allowed to,” he said.

Malaysian Hairdressing Association president Michael Poh said hairdressers are prepared to adhere to strict SOP and urged authorities to consider allowing them to re-open.

The SOP he submitted to the government included temperature screening, barbers wearing protective clothing, washing customers’ hair thoroughly, disinfecting premises and prohibiting waiting rooms.

He described the move by some barbers who offer home services as “not right and their actions are even more dangerous”.

Sales executive Daniel Lee, 31, said salons should be allowed to resume operations with limited capacity, following guidelines similar to restaurants.

He said he knew of some friends who had engaged the services of barbers who travel to their homes.

“This presents a greater risk than if barber shops were opened with proper regulations instead."

He said if allowed to operate, salons should enforce social distancing rules, and decline walk-ins, only accepting appointments.

Michael Tan, 27, a tax accountant, said he also knew of people who had called barbers to come to their homes to cut their hair.

Tan said there would be lower risks if a salon is allowed to reopen compared to barbers offering home services.

He said that hairdressers must adhere to proper hygiene standards, such as washing scissors regularly and wearing gloves and masks.

But some are not in favour of reopening hairdressing salons, adding that it is not the right time.

“It is okay for me if the barber shops are not open,” said student Jeremy Lee, 21.

“There is a lot of physical contact at the salons, and right now it’s best to maintain social distancing.

“Not having a haircut is not the biggest issue at the moment,” he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.