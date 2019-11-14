Guard laughs as Malaysia court passes death sentence

A security guard charged with murdering two colleagues in 2017 laughed when the Shah Alam High Court sentenced him to death, Sinar Harian reported.

Mohd Ferdaus Suwardi, 32, was also talking to himself when Justice Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman read out the judgment.

Justice Ab Karim said the accused had anti-social personality disorder and drug abuse issues but was still of sound mind and realised that his actions were wrong.

"When he was committing the crime, the accused knew that there was no one at the scene and he locked the door, knowing that the two victims were asleep, " he said.

"The accused then left the scene and returned to his village to admit to his mother what he had done."

On Aug 4, two guards at a chicken processing factory, Wan Amir Hamzah Abu Hassan, 48, and Syed Mohd Fazrul Syed Mohd Ridhwan, 23, were found dead with slash marks on their body.

The factory owner's son found their remains in a room when they failed to be contacted for three days.