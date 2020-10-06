Hair salons in Malaysia get plenty of bookings

PETALING JAYA - Hair salons are overwhelmed with bookings for the next two weeks as Malaysians rush to get haircuts.

Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA) president Michael Poh said hair salons, including his own establishment, received almost full bookings for the first two weeks of the recovery movement control order (MCO) period which begins today.

“This doesn’t mean that we are making money because we have to finish working on a customer’s hair in an hour.

“The space capacity in the hair salon is also reduced as we have to practice social distancing,” he said yesterday.

Poh noted that hair salons had to adhere to 39 standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines issued by the government.

The new rules indicate that hair salons have to allocate two hours a day from 9am to 11am for the elderly and children.

Datin Winnie Loo, founder of a chain of hair salons and a hair academy, said bookings for the first week had been overwhelming.

Despite the demand, Loo said the management was controlling the situation by ensuring that a hairstylist only attended to two customers per hour.

“We are fortunate that the government has allowed us to do all our services, but we will only do quick services.

“We are focusing on those who want a haircut rather than colouring as it is faster and we can fit it into the one hour of a cut and blow dry,” she said.

Loo, who is also MHA honorary president, said with the new SOP, her hair salons could no longer provide pampering services.

“The government currently does not allow customers to read magazines, drink coffee or tea, or receive wash hair massages,” she said.

Loo said her customers would be given a plastic apron to wear.

“We will be checking customers’ temperature and taking down their contact details.

“Please bear with us. We want to provide services, but we also want to ensure that we do not create another Covid-19 cluster,” she added.

