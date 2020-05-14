Hari Raya gathering: Limit the number of people in the house, says Malaysia's Senior Minister

PUTRAJAYA - The public have been given a grim reminder on what can happen if there is a gathering – even among family members.



Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob gave two scenarios of what had happened to families who came together to share a meal as a public reminder to avoid large gatherings in the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Gawai and Kaamataan festivities.



He cited an incident in Bahrain where a family of 16, who had gathered for the breaking of fast, ended up with the whole family being infected with Covid-19.



“In New Jersey, the United States, a family of just four people had dinner together and were tested positive for Covid-19. All four later died.That is why, please limit the number of people in the house at one time.



“Although 20 is the maximum number allowed, there is no need for that many people to be in the house, especially if you have senior citizens living with you,” he said in his daily briefing.



Ismail Sabri said if possible, Hari Raya should be celebrated with only those who stay in the same house to avoid infection.



“Your visit can actually pose a danger to your grandparents or aged parents,” he said in his daily briefing.



Hari Raya Aidilfitri is expected to fall on May 24, while Kaamatan is celebrated on May 30 and 31 in Sabah and Gawai will be celebrated in Sarawak on June 1.



Ismail Sabri said there must be no house visits, even among family, after the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.



“I know that we celebrate Aidilfitri for a month but this year, there can be no visits on the second day and so on.



“Open house is strictly prohibited,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when announcing that interstate travel for the festivities would not be allowed, had said visits among neighbours and relatives within the same state would still be allowed, with a maximum of 20 people in attendance at any one time.On enforcement against non-compliance of the conditional movement control order, Ismail Sabri said police reported one arrest against an individual in Selangor on Tuesday for not complying to the standard operating procedure.“According to the police, the average percentage of compliance is 95per cent.“This means that 5per cent of our population were not complying and I see this (number) as high,” he said.

