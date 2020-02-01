Hawker among first to be fined as Malaysia smoking ban kicks in

GEORGE TOWN - A 60-year-old hawker at the Bayan Baru Food Court here was among the first to be slapped with a RM250 (S$82) fine for lighting up on the first day of the nationwide smoking ban.

The man was puffing away within the food court and only realised his folly when Health Department officers identified themselves to him.

The hawker was then seen quietly accepting the compound issued by the officers yesterday.

Neighbouring hawkers said they had advised the man against smoking as the ban took effect yesterday but he did not take heed.

A total of 80 enforcement officers were deployed in all five districts in Penang to make the rounds at eateries from 9am to 7pm.

Dressed in plainclothes, they monitored and looked out for smokers at each location before stepping in to identify themselves and issue the compounds.

Penang Health Department director Dr Asmayani Khalib said 16 compounds were issued as at 1pm yesterday after 236 premises were inspected.

Three people were also fined in shopping malls for the offence.

Smoking in all restaurants, coffeeshops and hawker centres, even open-air eateries nationwide, is banned starting this year.

Those caught smoking in prohibited areas will be fined up to RM10,000 or face two years' jail while eateries found to have allowed customers to light up will be slapped with a maximum fine of RM2,500.

Smokers are, however, permitted to smoke 3m away from the establishments.

Besides tobacco products, vape and shisha with nicotine are also included in the ban.