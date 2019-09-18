Haze in Sarawak enters hazardous levels, exceeding 300 API

PETALING JAYA - The haze in Sarawak is moving into the danger zone, with the Air Pollutant Index (API) in Sri Aman going beyond the 300 mark.

Located close to the Sarawak-Kalimantan border, Sri Aman is the first area in Malaysia to enter the "hazardous" level since the transboundary haze caused by slash-and-burn agricultural practices started choking the country early this month.

The API level in Sri Aman climbed up to a 395 reading as at 8pm yesterday, data from the Department of Environment showed.

A total of four spots across the nation reported "very unhealthy" levels as at 7pm yesterday, including Seri Manjung (227), Nilai in Negri Sembilan (206), Kuching (214) and Johan Setia (230).

Up to 31 spots in the country have "unhealthy" API levels of between 105 and 193 as at 8pm yesterday.

An API reading from 0 to 50 is good while 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and 301 and above is deemed hazardous.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), a state of emergency will only be called if API readings exceed the 500 mark.

The last time an emergency was declared during a haze crisis was in Muar and Ledang in June 2013, with API readings surging over 700.