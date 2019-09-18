Haze in Sarawak enters hazardous levels, exceeding 300 API

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Sharon Ling
Stephen Then
Loh Foon Fong
R.S.N. Murali
Sarban Singh
Ivan Loh
Joseph Kaos Jr
G.c. Tan
Mohd Farhaan Shah
Tan Ming Wai
Lee Chonghui
Clarissa Chung
Mei Mei Chu
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The haze in Sarawak is moving into the danger zone, with the Air Pollutant Index (API) in Sri Aman going beyond the 300 mark.

Located close to the Sarawak-Kalimantan border, Sri Aman is the first area in Malaysia to enter the "hazardous" level since the transboundary haze caused by slash-and-burn agricultural practices started choking the country early this month.

The API level in Sri Aman climbed up to a 395 reading as at 8pm yesterday, data from the Department of Environment showed.

A total of four spots across the nation reported "very unhealthy" levels as at 7pm yesterday, including Seri Manjung (227), Nilai in Negri Sembilan (206), Kuching (214) and Johan Setia (230).

Up to 31 spots in the country have "unhealthy" API levels of between 105 and 193 as at 8pm yesterday.

An API reading from 0 to 50 is good while 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and 301 and above is deemed hazardous.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), a state of emergency will only be called if API readings exceed the 500 mark.

The last time an emergency was declared during a haze crisis was in Muar and Ledang in June 2013, with API readings surging over 700.

The haze emergency was declared to ensure public safety and health by the decision of the prime minister.

In the haze emergency declared for Muar and Ledang, the public was still able to conduct their daily activities but had to adhere to the guidelines and advice issued by the government from time to time.

The highest API reading recorded in Malaysia was in 1997 when Kuching encountered an API reading of 860, leading to a state of emergency declared for 10 days.

Schools in Sarawak were closed, while those living in interior areas were relatively cut off as flights were cancelled and boat travels reduced.

The haze emergency is different from that of an "emergency declaration" under the Constitution, in that it does not entail a curfew or a change to the existing system of the ruling state.

Meanwhile, as East and Central Malaysia continue to be shrouded in haze, those living in the northern region of the country are enjoying clearer skies.

Kangar has an API level of 28 and Alor Setar recorded 43 as at 7pm yesterday.

According to the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre, the number of hotspots in Malaysia has increased to 15 in East Malaysia and three in the peninsula on Monday, compared to no hotspots in the country the day before.

There were also 316 hotspots in Kalimantan and 154 in Sumatra recorded on Monday.

Across the causeway, Singapore's Pollutant Standards Index over the weekend has breached the "unhealthy" threshold of 100 for the first time in three years.

Singapore's National Environment Agency mobilised the Haze Task Force, comprising 28 government agencies, to minimise the impact of haze on the public.

Southern parts of Thailand are also blanketed in haze, with the Songkhla and Satun provinces recording hazardous levels of fine dust readings over the weekend.

Authorities reported that the level of PM2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air) in Hatyai, Songkhla, was 69 microgrammes per cubic metre of air, exceeding the safe threshold of 50.

In Hatyai, local authorities have distributed face masks to residents and tourists.

More about
malaysia haze

TRENDING

Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 &amp; MBK
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 & MBK
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Senior manager lost $1 million in &#039;inheritance money&#039; scam
Senior manager lost $1 million in 'inheritance money' scam
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Mum&#039;s horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried going plastic-free in Singapore for 3 days and survived
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can &#039;matchmake&#039; you with a stranger
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can 'matchmake' you with a stranger
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan

LIFESTYLE

Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him

SERVICES