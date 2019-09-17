Haze shuts 298 schools in Sarawak, 128,291 students affected

The deteriorating air quality is mostly due to the transboundary haze from Kalimantan, but there are also local wildfires inside Sarawak that are contributing to the smog.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

MIRI, Malaysia - The haze situation has worsened in Sarawak, forcing 298 schools in eight districts to shut down on Tuesday morning (Sept 17).

Some 128,291 students are affected by the closure of 245 primary and 53 secondary schools following a spike in the air pollutant index.

The Sarawak State Disaster Relief Management Committee said the Education Department issued the notice of the closure early on Tuesday.

The eight districts hit by very unhealthy air pollution levels are Betong, Bau, Kuching, Lubok Antu, Padawan, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Lundu.

Sri Aman had the highest API reading of 359, putting it well into the dangerous category.

Kuching district has the most number of affected schools, with 57,504 students forced to miss class.

The deteriorating air quality is mostly due to the transboundary haze from Kalimantan, but there are also local wildfires inside Sarawak that are contributing to the smog.

The latest updates from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department showed that there were an average of 20 reports of forest fires daily.

The most number of cases are in Kuching, Sri Aman and Miri.

Bomba Sarawak said fire-fighters were on the ground battling these fires.

Residents in Port Dickson were offered free masks by MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's service centre on Tuesday, after the district registered a very unhealthy API reading on Tuesday morning.

Datuk Seri Anwar said those working outdoors should take precautionary measures until the situation improved.

"I have been told that PD has become the first area in Negri Sembilan to register a very unhealthy API reading. I would like to advise the residents, especially senior citizens and children, to also lessen outdoor activities till the air quality gets better," he said in a statement.

Mr Anwar said his service centre would start distributing N95 masks from noon.

Earlier on Tuesday, all 63 schools in the district were ordered to close due to the haze.

State education, entrepreneurship, industrialisation, investment and human capital committee chairman Dr Mohamad Rafie Abd Malek said the order was issued after the API reading in the district hit 203 at 6am.

More about
malaysia haze Students Education and Schools

TRENDING

Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years&#039; jail, caning
Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years' jail, caning
Mum&#039;s horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
Cheating scandal: Jacqueline Wong&#039;s show will be aired in October but she is reportedly switching careers
TVB actress Jacqueline Wong reportedly switching careers after her cheating scandal
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Couple to be charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in Chin Swee Road flat
Couple charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in metal pot
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried going plastic-free in Singapore for 3 days and survived
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him

LIFESTYLE

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

Home Works

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner&#039;s grandmother
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner's grandmother
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke

SERVICES