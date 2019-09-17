Haze shuts 298 schools in Sarawak, 128,291 students affected

MIRI, Malaysia - The haze situation has worsened in Sarawak, forcing 298 schools in eight districts to shut down on Tuesday morning (Sept 17).

Some 128,291 students are affected by the closure of 245 primary and 53 secondary schools following a spike in the air pollutant index.

The Sarawak State Disaster Relief Management Committee said the Education Department issued the notice of the closure early on Tuesday.

The eight districts hit by very unhealthy air pollution levels are Betong, Bau, Kuching, Lubok Antu, Padawan, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Lundu.

Sri Aman had the highest API reading of 359, putting it well into the dangerous category.

Kuching district has the most number of affected schools, with 57,504 students forced to miss class.