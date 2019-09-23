Haze: Still no respite for Malaysians

PETALING JAYA - There is no respite for Malaysians from the haze, as many areas are recording polluted air levels or are at the brink of breaching the "unhealthy" mark.

This is despite forecast that the haze may lift soon.

The geographical scope of the haze has widened, with more parts of the country experiencing polluted air.

As of 5pm yesterday, the number of areas with high API readings across the country rose to 45.

This was a stark contrast to only 18 areas which were classified as having unhealthy or very unhealthy API levels at 5pm on Saturday.