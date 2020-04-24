Health DG: Babies, young children must follow vaccination schedule despite MCO

PETALING JAYA - Babies and young children should be immunised according to schedule despite the prolonged movement control order (MCO), says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic).

"Avoid missing on immunisation," he said in his National World Immunisation Week message in conjunction with the World Immunisation Week (April 24 to April 30).

Immunisation services are available as usual at all health facilities, he said, adding that observing stringent protocols like social distancing would still be necessary.

Dr Hisham said parents stranded elsewhere following the MCO could take their babies to the nearest health facilities for immunisation.

He said delay in immunisation could expose babies to risks of measles, polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

"This could lead to fatal outcomes if not contained," he warned.

He said immunisation had been proven to be one of the most successful public health intervention regimes, as it was cost-effective and had effectively reduced vaccine preventable diseases and deaths.

He noted, however, the world had recorded the emergence of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and polio over the last two years.

"In December 2019, Malaysia saw the shocking emergence of the first polio case in 27 years.

"To date, there are four confirmed polio cases, and two polio-compatible cases that met the clinical criteria of the polio disease. All the cases were recorded in Sabah," he said.

Meanwhile, the number of measles cases dropped from 1,958 in 2018 to 1,077 last year. However, the death toll linked to measles increased from six cases in 2018 to 15 last year.

Last year, 915 pertussis (whooping cough) cases and 20 deaths were recorded, compared with 892 cases and 22 deaths recorded the previous year.

Malaysia recorded 16 diphtheria cases resulting in six deaths last year, compared to 18 cases and six deaths the previous year.

"In the majority of cases, they (the babies and children) were not vaccinated," he said.

There were also cases among babies who were yet to be eligible for vaccination due to age factor, he added.

Dr Hisham said the World Health Organisation had chosen the theme #Vaccines Work for All for this year's World Immunisation Week.

The aim is to promote the importance of vaccines in protecting people of all ages from diseases that could be prevented.

"The theme also focuses on health personnel involved in implementing immunisation programmes to protect the community regardless of race, religion or ethnicity.

"WHO has also acknowledged 2020 as the International Year of Nurse and Midwife.

"It is most apt because they (nurses and midwives) are the vaccine champions, championing immunisation programmes for the wellbeing of parents, community and the nation," he said.