Health DG: Malaysia concerned about possible emergence of Covid-19 second wave

PUTRAJAYA - The emergence of new clusters in countries that have recovered from Covid-19 is a cause for concern for Malaysia, says the Health Ministry.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has called again for Malaysians to "come together" and observe social discipline strictly in order to break the chain of Covid-19 in the country.

"Indeed, many countries are worried about the possible emergence of a Covid-19 second wave. We are equally worried, " said Dr Noor Hisham at the ministry's daily Covid-19 press briefing here Tuesday (May 12).

He said Malaysia has done well to reduce the number of cases in the country during the first phases of the movement control order (MCO).

"The onus is not on the government but on each individual. Social compliance and discipline is important. If we can all comply with the SOPs (standard operating procedures) introduced by the Health Ministry, we can bring down the graph further.

"Whether we have a second wave or not is not up to the ministry alone. The onus is on the public as well, " said Dr Noor Hisham.

He was asked about the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters in China and South Korea, which have sparked global concern about the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Noor Hisham however expressed his faith in Malaysians keeping their discipline throughout the conditional MCO period.

"I was informed by the IGP (Inspector-General of Police) that our compliance level is almost 90 per cent.

So maybe we only have to focus on the 10 per cent.

"If our industries, our supermarkets comply with the SOPs given by the MOH (Health Ministry), I am sure we can bring down the cases further.

"We have to make history. If we want to be successful, if we want to break the chain of infection, we have to come together as one. If all of us put in our effort, I am sure we can do it. Malaysia Boleh, " said Dr Noor Hisham.

The city of Wuhan - the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in China - has reported its first cluster of infections since lifting its lockdown a month ago.

In South Korea, a new cluster traced to Seoul's nightlife district has resulted in the country's highest spike of cases in recent days.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.