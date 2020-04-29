Healthcare workers in Malaysia to be tested twice weekly once new test kits arrive

PUTRAJAYA - Healthcare workers at the Covid-19 frontlines will be tested twice a week once the country begins using antigen rapid test kits.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said he expected the 200,000 rapid test kits the government procured from South Korea to arrive by the end of the week.

"Once the test kits have arrived, we will be able to boost our Covid-19 screenings.

"For example, we can conduct the screenings at all Covid-19 hospitals. Our healthcare workers will be screened and tested every two weeks.

"We could also extend the usage of the test kits to Sabah and Sarawak, " said Dr Hisham at the ministry's daily Covid-19 press conference here on Tuesday (April 28).

The rapid test kits would also be used at the country's airports such as the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, which he said would only require the installation of biosafety cabinets at the terminals.

"One of the advantages of these rapid test kits is that testing can be done at the point of care.

"We do not need to send the samples to a lab to be tested. It takes only 30 to 45 minutes for the test to produce results, and we can conduct up to 15 tests at one time, " he said.

On the country's Covid-19 testing capacity, Dr Hisham said the Miri Hospital had been added to the ministry's list of laboratories that could conduct tests.

"We now have 44 labs with the addition of the Miri Hospital, and our daily capacity is currently at 16,635.

"Yesterday (Monday), we conducted 11,162 tests, which means we have the capacity to test even more.

"Once we have the BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute) automated machines installed at the labs in IMR (Institute of Medical Research) and the Kota Kinabalu Public Health Laboratory, we can increase our testing capacity by another 6,000, " he said.

He expects the BGI machines to be operational as early as this weekend.

