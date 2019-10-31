Heart attack leading cause of death in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Heart attack remains the leading cause of death in Malaysia for the 14th year.

Ischaemic heart diseases, which occur when arteries of the heart cannot deliver enough oxygen-rich blood to the heart, continued to be the main cause of death in Malaysia last year with a total of 18,267 deaths or 15.6 per cent of total deaths from various causes, the latest Statistics on Causes of Death in Malaysia released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) revealed.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

It was the principal cause of death for males in Malaysia with 12,510 deaths (17.8 per cent) while for females, the principal cause of death was pneumonia with 6,033 deaths (12.8 per cent), it said.

Last year, 172,031 total deaths from various causes were recorded, an increase of 2.3 per cent compared to 168,168 in 2017, it said.

"On average, 50 persons in Malaysia die of ischaemic heart diseases every day," DOSM said in the statistics released yesterday.

According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute in the United States, the most common type of ischaemic heart diseases is coronary heart disease (also known as coronary artery disease).

It is caused by the build-up of plaque inside the coronary arteries. The build-up can partially or totally block blood flow in the large arteries of the heart.

The condition may be caused by disease or injury which affects how the arteries work in the heart.

Coronary microvascular disease is another type of ischaemic heart diseases which occurs when the heart's tiny arteries do not function normally.

Risk factors include smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, being physically inactive, overweight or obese, and family history.

DOSM said ischaemic heart diseases were the principal cause of death in 90 administrative districts in Malaysia and the highest percentage was recorded in Petaling, Selangor (16.3 per cent).

Urban areas recorded 12,101 cases, double that in rural areas (6,166 cases), it said.