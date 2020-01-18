Heavy traffic expected at Causeway and the Second Link

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Mohd Farhaan Shah
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - The Johor Immigration Department expects to see a more traffic at the Causeway and Second Link in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

State director Baharuddin Tahir said the department took several steps to handle the rise in traffic by freezing the leave of its personnel.

"There will usually be a rise in traffic between Malaysia and Singapore throughout the festive season.

Baharuddin said the department was also working with other agencies to ensure smoother travel for travellers at both checkpoints, especially between Jan 23 and 26.

He also said the department will open all 77 car and bus lanes at the Causeway, and 48 lanes at the Second Link on festive period.

"Travellers must also check if their passport is still valid to avoid hassle at the checkpoints.

"Ensure your vehicles are in good condition as any breakdown will create a massive jam," he added.

Bernama said Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also expected heavy traffic during Chinese New Year.

In a statement, the ICA said traffic departing from Singapore was set to be heavy between Jan 17 and 28 while inbound traffic was expected to be heavy between Jan 25 and 28.

"For the Friday before last Christmas, we cleared 475,000 travellers across the land checkpoints - the highest number we have seen in recent years," it said, adding that land checkpoint users should expect delays for Chinese New Year.

The ICA also reminded travellers not to bring in prohibited items such as firecrackers, pork products, eggs and potted plants.

The ICA said foreign visitors are encouraged to submit their arrival cards online via the SG Arrival Card e-Service on the ICA website eservices.ica.gov.sg/sgarrivalcard or mobile application.

"They can submit the electronic arrival cards up to 14 days ahead of their arrival in Singapore.

But the ICA said foreign visitors arriving via cruise liners and those assuming work pass status should submit the paper-based disembarkation/embarkation card.

