Heavy traffic in Melaka as people crowd pawn shops, commercial hubs

MELAKA - The historic city experienced heavy traffic on Monday (May 4), the first day of the conditional movement control order (MCO), and, surprisingly, the situation stemmed from people crowding pawn shops here.

Checks also showed there were a number of people at shopping centres and also at the Taman Melaka Raya and Kota Laksamana commercial hubs where the parking bays were almost full.

Locals said the number of people lining up at pawn shops was an unusual sight.

Food operator Lim Ah Eng, 39, said he had never seen such large crowds gathering outside the pawnshops here.

"We are only seeing this scenario here and I am not sure if it is the same in Alor Gajah and Jasin.

"I don't know why this is the case but it caused some traffic congestion at the city centre in the morning," he said when met Monday (May 4).

The Melaka wet market at Bachang here was also brimming with market-goers but all adhered to the safety guidelines set by the health authorities.

Checks at shopping complexes here also showed that most retail outlets have started operating on the first day of the conditional MCO.

Fashion, furniture and watch merchant outlets were also opened until evening.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said the state will review and finetune the conditional MCO following reports that retail outlets had started operations.

He said the main aim for Melaka to adopt the conditional MCO is to ensure economic activities continue to generate revenue for the state and save jobs.

"Our tourism industry is anticipated to take some time to recover and the reason we agreed with the conditional MCO was also to save locals employed by factories here from losing their source of incomes," he said.

Sulaiman said the manufacturing industries are allowed to operate during the conditional MCO.

"Factories here were losing RM1 million (S$330,000) per day during the MCO and this created a high risk of job losses," he said.

Sulaiman said the Covid-19 management team will hold a meeting on Tuesday (May 5) to finetune the guidelines under the conditional MCO and enforcement methods on the retailers.

"We will be fair by also looking into allowing food outlets to be opened in stages while having contingency plans in place if Covid-19 cases spike," he added.

