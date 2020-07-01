He's no victim, says Najib's lawyer in rubbishing Jho Low's claims

PETALING JAYA - Datuk Seri Najib Razak's defence team maintains that Low Taek Jho is the central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, refuting claims in an interview that he was merely a "victim".

Najib's defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said the fugitive businessman, who is also known as Jho Low, had lied in his interview with Singapore's The Straits Times when he said others played a far bigger role in the scandal.

"I don't think he's telling the truth," he said.

Shafee believed that his client was not getting the best defence as Low and his alleged accomplices were absent.

"Is it purposely done to deprive my client of the best defence? These are witnesses my client can use by way of cross-examination and prove my client's case," he said.

Shafee also criticised Low for playing the victim card.

"He says he is a victim because he is not a politician. That is totally rubbish.

"If you are not a politician, nobody would want to victimise you," he said.