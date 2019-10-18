Holiday turns into tragedy for Malaysian tourists in Turkey bus crash

PHOTO: Facebook/Noreen Kartal
Joshua Lim
Ariffuddin Ishak
Mei Mei Chu
Wani Muthiah
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - It was supposed to be a fun holiday in Turkey for 35 Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) staff members but joy turned to tragedy when their tour bus crashed, killing one of them and injuring 10 others, four seriously.

Asana Ali said several of them had heard unusual sounds at the back of the bus 10 minutes before the fatal accident in Afyonkarahisar, about 300km from the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

The PKNS Welfare Society chairman said he and his colleagues were travelling from Pamukkale to Cappadocia when the mishap happened.

"Some friends seated at the back of the bus had heard some noise and informed the driver, who stopped to check.

"He then told them there was nothing out of the ordinary," Asana, 58, told The Star in a phone interview from Turkey.

Ten minutes later, it crashed, leaving one of the Malaysians dead and 10 injured.

Asana said as it was drizzling, the vehicle might have lost control on the slippery roads and crashed into a ditch.

After the accident, Asana said they scrambled to save themselves and help each other.

"Someone outside the bus broke the windshield and we escaped from the front while others jumped out of the back window," he related.

Asana, who was seated three seats behind the deceased Azalan Miswan, 50, said some of them suffered light injuries while others sustained broken hands and legs.

"We were sent to different hospitals," he added.

PKNS corporate communications division confirmed that Azalan was pronounced dead at the scene while four others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Afyonkarahisar Hospital for treatment.

PKNS also said it was working closely with Wisma Putra and the Malaysian Embassy in Turkey to bring all the victims home.

PKNS corporate communications manager Mahfizul Rusydin Abd Rashid said they were doing all they could to help the victims.

"We are considering sending some of our staff there to help our colleagues who must be traumatised by the tragedy,'' he said.

He added that the group had gone on the tour organised by the PKNS Employees Welfare Association in its own capacity.

The remains of Azalan would be brought home by tomorrow, Bernama quoted PKNS chief operating officer Norita Mohd Sidek as saying.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Wisma Putra representatives were helping the families.

"Right now, we are unsure as we are still waiting for updates from the families," he told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali expressed their condolences to Azalan's family.

"It's most unfortunate that this tragedy happened," Dr Wan Azizah told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

More about
malaysia TURKEY tour Accidents - Traffic

TRENDING

Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
Malaysia&#039;s PM Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
Malaysia's PM Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
Woman cuts taxi ride short after finding cockroaches inside cab
Woman cuts taxi ride short after finding cockroaches inside cab
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Hong Kong woman thought flatmates were joking about a murder plan, court hears
Hong Kong woman thought flatmates were joking about a murder plan, court hears
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering & other fun activities
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory &amp; other deals this week
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory & other deals this week
Diabetics can join the bubble tea party in Malaysia with healthier version
Healthier bubble tea available in Malaysia next year
Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
$28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up? We visited so you don't have to

Home Works

House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today

SERVICES