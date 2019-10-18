Holiday turns into tragedy for Malaysian tourists in Turkey bus crash

PETALING JAYA - It was supposed to be a fun holiday in Turkey for 35 Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) staff members but joy turned to tragedy when their tour bus crashed, killing one of them and injuring 10 others, four seriously.

Asana Ali said several of them had heard unusual sounds at the back of the bus 10 minutes before the fatal accident in Afyonkarahisar, about 300km from the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

The PKNS Welfare Society chairman said he and his colleagues were travelling from Pamukkale to Cappadocia when the mishap happened.

"Some friends seated at the back of the bus had heard some noise and informed the driver, who stopped to check.

"He then told them there was nothing out of the ordinary," Asana, 58, told The Star in a phone interview from Turkey.

Ten minutes later, it crashed, leaving one of the Malaysians dead and 10 injured.

Asana said as it was drizzling, the vehicle might have lost control on the slippery roads and crashed into a ditch.

After the accident, Asana said they scrambled to save themselves and help each other.

"Someone outside the bus broke the windshield and we escaped from the front while others jumped out of the back window," he related.

Asana, who was seated three seats behind the deceased Azalan Miswan, 50, said some of them suffered light injuries while others sustained broken hands and legs.

"We were sent to different hospitals," he added.