Holiday turns tragic when tourist dies after being impaled on highway guardrail in Malaysia

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - A holiday turned tragic for three Indonesian tourists when the driver of the car they were travelling in lost control and crashed on the Maju Expressway, instantly killing one of them.

According to Serdang OCPD Asst Comm Ismadi Borhan, the tourists aged between 19 and 62 were travelling from KLIA to Kuala Lumpur when their car, which was driven by another, crashed at 9.13pm Saturday (Oct 26) at KM17.9 of the highway.

"The driver lost control of the car causing it to crash into the guard rails on the left, which then impaled the 62-year-old man in the head. He died at the scene," he said.

The man's remains were brought to Serdang Hospital for post mortem.

Another tourist, a 33-year-old mother, had cuts on her forehead while her 19-year-old daughter and the 52-year-old driver were unhurt.

It is learned that the deceased and the woman were from the same village in Indonesia.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

