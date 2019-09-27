Hollywood firm received $12 million from Jho Low's company to produce movie, court told

Malaysian producer of Hollywood film 'The Wolf of Wall Street', Riza Aziz (left), embroiled in massive financial scam.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Hollywood production company Red Granite Pictures - the company behind The Wolf of Wall Street - had received US$9mil (S$12.4 million) as an advance to produce the movie from Good Star Ltd, a company that belonged to Jho Low.

In a document tendered during the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial here yesterday, it was stated that a sum of US$9mil was paid to "Red Granite Productions, Inc" to an account at City National Bank Los Angeles as "advances for Wolf of Wall Street Movie for ACHL" in September 2012.

The document was brought up during an examination-in-chief of former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi , conducted by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram.

The witness was shown several documents that he had never come across before.

Sri Ram: This document shows the beneficial owner of Good Star is Jho Low. Did you know about this before?

Shahrol: I didn't know.

Sri Ram: During the 1MDB expose, did you come across a company named Red Granite?

Shahrol: Yes. I read about Red Granite.

Sri Ram: What did you read about?

Shahrol: It was the producer for the movie The Wolf of Wall Street. Red Granite was using money that was allegedly siphoned from 1MDB.

Sri Ram: That was the allegation?

Shahrol: Yes.

Sri Ram then showed the witness another document.

Sri Ram: I'm going to show you this 2011 document. You have not seen this but I'm obliged to put this in. Red Granite received a sum of money from Good Star through (private banking company) RBS Coutts. Do you know anything about this?

Shahrol: No.

Sri Ram then showed the Sept 10, 2012, document which the witness said he had also never seen.

Sri Ram: (referring to the document) US$9mil went to Good Star from Red Granite. Can you see that?

Shahrol: Yes.

Sri Ram showed the witness another document pertaining to a register of members of Red Granite.

Sri Ram: It refers to the sole member who is Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz. Do you know who he is?

Shahrol: He is Datuk Seri Najib Razak's stepson.

Sri Ram: But you've never seen this document before?

Shahrol: Never seen.

Sri Ram: I'm now showing you another document that I'm certain you've not seen. This is a register of directors of Red Granite. It shows Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz as the sole director.

Shahrol: Yes.

More about
malaysia Hollywood 1MDB Jho Low

