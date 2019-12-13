Homemade cookie sellers in Malaysia under pressure over labelling rule

GEORGE TOWN - Homemade cookie sellers here are peeved over a Health Department directive to strictly enforce labels on their product containers detailing among others the nutritional contents.

Many claim they are unaware of such a rule and unsure of the details required to be put on the labels.

Market trader Khaw Cheng See, 70, said she just received a batch of cookies from her supplier for the coming Chinese New Year but did not dare display these for fear of being fined for not labelling them properly.

"I have been selling Chinese New Year cookies for the past 30 years, and this is the first time I am hearing of this rule.

"I got to know about it from a WeChat group recently and was told that a few traders on mainland Penang were fined as their products were not labelled.

"I usually start selling the cookies two months before Chinese New Year. But, this year, I am late by over a month because of this issue.

"My cookies supplier managed to put labels on the cookies containers. But we are not sure if these labels meet the requirements of the authorities," she said at a market here yesterday.

Another trader, Lim Teng Thean, 68, said he hoped more time would be given to cookie makers before the ruling is implemented.