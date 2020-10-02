Honour power handover promise, Malaysian MPs tell Mahathir

Read also

He cited Article 18(1) of the Standing Order, which stated that it is the Speaker's prerogative to allow a vote of confidence motion to take place in Parliament.

"If the Speaker does not think that it's urgent, then how are they going to go through with that? Do they (PAS leaders) understand this or not?" he questioned.

Tanjung Malim MP and PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang, without mincing his words, said PAS should stop meddling in the affairs of the Pakatan coalition.

"The current government or the Prime Minister was not confronted with any confidence crisis."

Chang also said that PAS should not be taken seriously by Malaysians due to its "chameleonic stance".

"I'm confident that Dr Mahathir will fulfil his promise. It is not only his personal promise but it is also a Pakatan promise," he added.

In Penang, Bukit Bendera MP Wong Hon Wai believed the succession plan would happen eventually and it would be decided and discussed by the leadership council of Pakatan.

He said naturally, Dr Mahathir as the Prime Minister already commanded the support of the ruling government, which has the majority in Parliament.

"By rule of thumb, he is already commanding support. If he does not, he couldn't call for a Cabinet meeting and government legislation could not be passed," he said when contacted.