Hotel chosen for 'clandestine' 1MDB meetings had 'bad' reputation, court told

KUALA LUMPUR - The 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial took a light-hearted tone on Tuesday (Sept 10) when proceedings touched on the location chosen for "clandestine" meetings between three of Datuk Seri Najib Razak's close aides.

Najib's lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah (pic) was questioning the eighth witness, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, on secret night meetings between him, late principal private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias and fugitive financier Low Taek Jho (or Jho Low), as mentioned in Amhari's 77-page statement.

The High Court earlier heard that Amhari lived in Kota Damansara while Azlin lived in Kajang - both in Selangor - but had chosen to meet at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Shafee: Out of curiosity, why Prince Hotel?

Shafee: I want to know why ... a lot of bad things were done in Prince Hotel... drug dealing too.

Amhari: It was chosen by Jho.

Shafee: You did not check with Najib (on the meeting)?

Amhari: No.