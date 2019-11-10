Hotel cleaner in Malaysia nabbed for molesting co-worker's daughter

KOTA KINABALU - A 30-year-old budget hotel cleaner has been arrested on suspicion of molesting a co-worker's eight-year-old daughter at the hotel's staff living quarters in Kg Air here.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Asst Comm Habibi Majinji said that the suspect was arrested at 6.05pm on Wednesday (Oct 9) after the mother lodged a report on the incident which happened on Tuesday (Oct 8).

He said during the incident, the girl, together with her three-year-old brother and five-year-old sister, were resting in a room at the living quarters while their 40-year-old mother worked.

The victim claimed that the suspect put his hands on her private parts and molested her, he said.

The girl told her mother at their home at around 6pm on Tuesday and they then lodged a police report at 8.15pm the same day.

He said investigations were being carried out under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act.