The hunt for Jho Low: Is net closing on 1MDB's billion-dollar whale?

"In truth, Najib knew about the fraud, but Low is looking more isolated than ever," Wright said.

The relationship has its roots in Low's days at Harrow School, an elite all-boys institution in London that counts Winston Churchill and Jawaharlal Nehru as among its distinguished alumni.

It was in London where Low first found a link to the Razaks - a clan of political blue bloods - when he befriended Riza Aziz, Rosmah's son from her first marriage.

Low himself was from a relatively wealthy family, though not as influential or moneyed as many of his peers who attended Harrow.

One report in 2015 cast his father Larry Low Hock Peng, recipient of the country's prestigious "Tan Sri" title, as a businessman of "somewhat deflated influence", who while having enough resources to send Low to school abroad, had faded in eminence in the 1990s.

Riza, a Hollywood producer whose Red Granite Pictures produced the Oscar-nominated film The Wolf of Wall Street, has legal pickles of his own - partly linked to his relationship with Low. He is facing trial in Malaysia on five counts of laundering money misappropriated from 1MDB.

Documents tendered in court in September alleged that Low gave a cash advance of US$9 million to Red Granite Pictures to fund The Wolf of Wall Street.

Jho Low is pictured withmodel Gigi Hadid at a ball in New York City in 2014. PHOTO: AFP

PARTY TIME

Legal troubles and being on the run aside, Low continued to make tabloid headlines throughout the year as his penchant for partying and courting female celebrities proved irresistible to gossip mongers around the world.

In September, the celebrity gossip portal Page Six reported, based on a second-hand account, that Low had attended a private dinner party at a producer's house in Hollywood Hills. It quoted a source as saying: "I thought it was him. Could there be a guy that looks like him? Of course. But I thought it was him. People were convinced."

Often described as cherubic or apple cheeked, Low has been immortalised online with a handful of photographs that show him partying in US nightclubs with celebrities including Paris Hilton.

At one point, Low had dated the Australian model and actress Miranda Kerr.