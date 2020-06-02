I carried 2 bags of cash into Rosmah's house, witness tells court

KUALA LUMPUR - The personal driver for a company managing director implicated in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's graft trial told the High Court that he carried two backpacks filled with cash into her house.
Shamsul Rizal Sharbini, 43, said that Saidi Abang Samsudin, who is Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd's managing director, had told him to purchase the backpacks after dropping him off at the Medan Tuanku Maybank branch.
Shamsul, who is the fourth witness in the corruption trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's wife, said that after purchasing the bags, he went back to the Maybank branch and was instructed to bring the bags inside.
"At the upper floors of the bank, Saidi told me to put bundles of cash in RM100 (S$33.60) note denominations into the two bags.
"I didn't count the money as my job was just to put the bundles into the bags," he told the court on Thursday (Feb 6).
Shamsul said that the duo then drove to a mall and picked up Saidi's business partner, Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah, before heading towards the house in Jalan Langgak Duta.
He said that he then helped to carry the backpacks into the house.
"I didn't know what to do, because no one gave me any orders at the time.
"At the time, Saidi, Rayyan and Datuk Rizal Mansor (Rosmah's aide) were having a conversation," he said. He added that it was then that he heard Saidi asking Rizal: "Where is madam?" to which Rizal replied: "Madam is upstairs". Shamsul said he then placed the two backpacks on a green sofa. He added that the incident happened in 2017 but could not remember the exact time and date. During cross-examination, defence counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader asked about the colour of the backpacks Shamsul had carried. Shamsul replied he carried black backpacks with orange linings. On Nov 15,2018, Rosmah claimed trial to two charges of graft involving RM187.5million related to projects to provide electricity to schools in Sarawak. According to the first charge, Rosmah was accused of soliciting for herself a RM187.5million bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, through her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor. The money was allegedly a reward for helping Jepak Holdings obtain a project, through direct negotiations with the Education Ministry, to install solar hybrid systems and for the maintenance and operation of diesel generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak. The project, known as 'Project Bersepadu Sistem Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Hibrid', was valued at RM1.25billion; and RM187.5million is 15 per cent of that amount. Rosmah allegedly committed the offence at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall in Jalan Putra here between January and April 2016. In the second charge, she was accused of receiving RM1.5million from Saidi as a reward for assisting Jepak Holdings obtain the same project. The offence was allegedly committed at her house in Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta, on Sept 7,2017. On April 10,2019, Rosmah was charged again for allegedly receiving a bribe of RM5mil from Saidi through Rizal, for the same purpose. She allegedly committed the offence at Seri Perdana Residence, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya, on Dec 20,2016. All of the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009. Rosmah faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.
