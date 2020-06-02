I carried 2 bags of cash into Rosmah's house, witness tells court

KUALA LUMPUR - The personal driver for a company managing director implicated in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's graft trial told the High Court that he carried two backpacks filled with cash into her house.

Shamsul Rizal Sharbini, 43, said that Saidi Abang Samsudin, who is Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd's managing director, had told him to purchase the backpacks after dropping him off at the Medan Tuanku Maybank branch.

Shamsul, who is the fourth witness in the corruption trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's wife, said that after purchasing the bags, he went back to the Maybank branch and was instructed to bring the bags inside.

"At the upper floors of the bank, Saidi told me to put bundles of cash in RM100 (S$33.60) note denominations into the two bags.

"I didn't count the money as my job was just to put the bundles into the bags," he told the court on Thursday (Feb 6).

Shamsul said that the duo then drove to a mall and picked up Saidi's business partner, Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah, before heading towards the house in Jalan Langgak Duta.

He said that he then helped to carry the backpacks into the house.

"I didn't know what to do, because no one gave me any orders at the time.