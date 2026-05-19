'I thought it was my last day': Man trapped for 3 hours after falling into 12m-deep ditch in Malaysia

A 32-year-old man in Malacca, Malaysia, was left fearing for his life after he fell into a 12-metre-deep ditch in Taman Melaka Perdana, Ayer Keroh, and remained trapped for more than three hours before rescuers arrived.

The incident reportedly occurred at 11am on Friday (May 15) in a bushy area on a hill behind the home of the man, identified as Naim, local media Kosmo reported.

Initial reports claimed Naim had fallen into the ditch while attempting to rescue a cat.

However, he later clarified in his Threads posts on May 17 that he had simply been walking to retrieve some items when a concrete drain cover suddenly gave way beneath him.

Naim recalled that "the firefighters and doctors were surprised that I survived a fall from that depth".

He sustained multiple injuries, including a torn knee and cuts that required eight stitches. He also claimed the ditch was much deeper than initially reported, adding that it was about 12m deep, not 4m as previously reported.

"And to Pihak Berkuasa Tempatan (PBT), you have a ditch this deep behind the house, but you never take care of it?" he wrote, referring to the local authorities.

"When I was down there, I really thought it was my last day because nobody heard me," he added.

Naim also described the terrifying conditions inside the ditch, saying there was a snake skin nearby and insects crawling over his body while he was trapped and bleeding.

Fortunately, no snakes appeared during the ordeal.

He was eventually rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital, where he remained unable to walk because of his injuries.

The incident has since sparked concerns online over the maintenance and safety of uncovered drains and ditches near residential areas.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com