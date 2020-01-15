I wanted to be a lawyer, says Mahathir

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Fatimah Zainal
Rahimy Rahim
Hemananthani Sivanandam
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Had he not ended up studying medicine in university, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he would have become a lawyer.

"I did not choose to be a doctor. I had no choice. In those days if they give you a scholarship to study anything, you just say yes; you don't say no or I prefer to choose this or that.

"I wanted to be a lawyer. But I did not get a scholarship to study law. So now I am a doctor.

"I find that being a doctor provides many solutions to the problems of administration.

"Because a doctor must always solve problems in order to give the correct treatment. That kind of habit is still with me whenever I encounter any problem.

"I regard it (problems) as a sickness. I have to understand why and how it happens, what caused it and what is the probable solution, " he said.

On another matter, he said the government was committed to reduce disparities between the rich and poor through the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

The government, he added, was concerned with the disparities between the different races, those living in the urban and rural areas, as well as the rich and poor.

He said that over time, the disparities between the rich and poor, as well as those living in the urban and rural areas, had become more extreme.

"And we know that when there is disparity between rich and poor, it will lead to confrontation, " said Dr Mahathir.

He also noted that he was often accused of being corrupt during his first tenure as prime minister.

"Well, that is the accusation levelled at me. But what is the proof? Did I buy diamonds at RM27million (S$8.9 million) to give to my wife? I didn't.

"In fact, we live a very ordinary life. Even my house is not grand, but you are still accused of corruption.

"What is important is that you don't get corrupted by the power that you wield, " he added.

More about
malaysia Mahathir Mohamad

TRENDING

Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
Young tourists go viral for erecting new way to pose in front of Marina Bay Sands
Young tourists go viral for erecting new way to pose in front of Marina Bay Sands

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES