'I will resign if there was power abuse,' says Malaysia Youth and Sports minister

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pic) says he will resign if there was abuse of power in awarding contracts worth RM7million (S$2.2 million) to run National Youth Skills Institutes (IKBN) in three states.

Syed Saddiq said he did not fear any repercussions as the contracts were awarded according to standard operating procedure.

"If there is any proof of power abuse or misuse and if the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) can prove it, I will be the first to resign.

"I have no fear, " he said in reply to Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) who had repeatedly asked the minister if he would resign over the allegations.

Syed Saddiq said he had also ordered his officers to lodge a MACC report over the matter.

During the committee stage debates for the Youth and Sports Ministry, Mohd Shahar had said that there were allegations that the tender for the IKBN in Melaka, Selangor and Perlis were given to companies with links to Syed Saddiq.