'I will resign if there was power abuse,' says Malaysia Youth and Sports minister

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pic) says he will resign if there was abuse of power in awarding contracts worth RM7million (S$2.2 million) to run National Youth Skills Institutes (IKBN) in three states.

Syed Saddiq said he did not fear any repercussions as the contracts were awarded according to standard operating procedure.

"If there is any proof of power abuse or misuse and if the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) can prove it, I will be the first to resign.

"I have no fear, " he said in reply to Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) who had repeatedly asked the minister if he would resign over the allegations.

Syed Saddiq said he had also ordered his officers to lodge a MACC report over the matter.

During the committee stage debates for the Youth and Sports Ministry, Mohd Shahar had said that there were allegations that the tender for the IKBN in Melaka, Selangor and Perlis were given to companies with links to Syed Saddiq.

More about
malaysia malaysian politics

TRENDING

What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
Man allegedly punches driver&#039;s window during dispute, police investigating intentional harassment
Man allegedly punches driver's window during dispute along Napier Road
&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Team Anwar defends sacking of 2 PKR members while Team Azmin cries foul over matter
Team Anwar defends sacking of 2 PKR members while Team Azmin cries foul over matter
Police warn bank customers not to fall for bank cards, accounts reactivation scam
Police warn bank customers not to fall for bank cards, accounts reactivation scam
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
If only Park Min-young could still go clubbing

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: Netflix's Singapore Social is out of touch with everyday Singaporeans
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post

SERVICES