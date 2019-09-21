I will set date to hand over the premiership to Anwar, says Mahathir

A Sept 18 photo showing Dr Mahathir at a news conference in Putrajaya.
PHOTO: Reuters
Zakiah Koya
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said that he would be setting the time and date when he would hand over the premiership to his successor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

"I will announce (the date) later, but I will keep my promise," said Dr Mahathir.

He told reporters this after the launch of the Heritage and National Culture Charter during an event at the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, co-organised by the Albukhary Foundation and the Budi Foundation here on Friday (Sept 20).

Anwar had recently said in an interview that he would be the prime minister by May 2020.

In the interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday (Sept 18), the PKR president had said that "there is an understanding that it should be around that time but I don't think I should be too petty about the exact month.

"But there is this understanding that he will resign at the appropriate time."

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, had been asked if the transition would happen two years after Dr Mahathir took power.

During the interview, the 72-year-old Anwar had also dismissed reports that his party deputy, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali or Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, the Prime Minister's son, would be considered for the role instead of him.

More about
malaysian politics

TRENDING

I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Haze in S&#039;pore: Air quality inches towards unhealthy levels again, on second day of F1 weekend
Haze in S'pore: Air quality inches towards unhealthy levels again, on second day of F1 weekend
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Supper spots in central Singapore that are not atas, open till 3am, and cost under $12
Supper spots in central Singapore that are not atas, open till 3am, and cost under $12

LIFESTYLE

Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?

Home Works

House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues

SERVICES