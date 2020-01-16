'If I had listened to my heart, she'd still be alive': Malaysian grandma

JOHOR BARU - Aslindah Md Sahat could not stop feeling guilty for not heeding the bruises on her granddaughter, who later died as a suspected victim of child abuse.

The 49-year-old said she was the closest to two-year-old Nur Shahana Al Quddus among her 16 grandchildren.

"She referred to me as mama while my other grandkids call me nenek.

"I am still reeling from her death and heartbroken that my sweet granddaughter is no more," she said at her house in Kampung Sentosa here yesterday.

Aslindah said she last saw the child on Dec 31 at Sultan Ismail Hospital, where they hugged and kissed.

She added that after her son and Nur Shahana's mum divorced, the court granted custody of the child to the mother.

"If I'd listened to my heart, my granddaughter might still be alive," she said.

Her granddaughter was buried at Cahaya Baru Muslim cemetery yesterday morning.

The police arrested a 22-year-old single mother and her 33-year-old boyfriend after the girl died at the hospital on Monday from what were believed to be injuries sustained from physical abuse