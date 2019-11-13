Illicit elephant semen seized in Malaysian operation

KUALA LUMPUR - Deer hides, tiger parts and elephant semen were among items seized in the latest Ops Bersepadu Khazanah, says Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order deputy director Comm Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim.

He said eight more men were arrested in the special operation by personnel from the police and the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan).

"Among the latest to be arrested were two Indonesians who were found in Gua Musang with tiger claws, canine teeth and testicles as well as elephant semen and deer hides," he said, adding that the men were arrested at a food court on Nov 9.

It is learnt that elephant semen is believed by some to be an aphrodisiac, while others think it has mystical powers.

On the same day, Comm Zainal said a local man was caught in Labis, Johor, with several forest plants such as wild orchids and Kacip Fatimah, while another four were caught in Kedah with tools including a chainsaw and four machetes, which were probably used for collecting Karanji wood from the Ulu Muda forest reserve.