I'm not stupid, says former Malaysian education minister

KUALA LUMPUR - "I'm not stupid," stressed Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, as the defence continued to accuse him of giving inconsistent statements in court at Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's corruption trial.

Tensions flared yesterday as lead counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh spent hours trying to paint the former education minister as being in cahoots with Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin and his business partner Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah to get approval for a solar hybrid project in Sarawak despite stating the opposite in his witness statement.

During cross-examination, Jagjit pointed out to Mahdzir that he was trying to help Jepak Holdings to obtain approval for the project.

One of the ways he helped Jepak Holdings, claimed Jagjit, was by personally handing over a letter to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The letter, the court was told, asked for the exemption of several documents from being submitted to let the Education Ministry make an interim payment to Jepak Holdings.

Mahdzir strongly denied this, claiming he was not assisting Saidi and Rayyan as the letter was not prepared by him but by the ministry's officers.

He said the project was by the ministry and not of his own accord.

Jagjit: This was a letter which you signed?

Mahdzir: Yes, but I don't know how much (is the interim payment). Ministry's officers are the ones preparing the letter.

Jagjit: You knew because you had already received corrupt monies.

Mahdzir: I disagree.

Jagjit: You knew everything.

Mahdzir: I'm not stupid. I'm not stupid.

Jagjit: Then don't act stupid.