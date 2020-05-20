Immigration raid against illegal migrants under way in PJ Old Town

PETALING JAYA - An Immigration Department operation against illegal immigrants is underway at the enhanced movement control order (MCO) areas within the Old Town area here.

Trucks were seen entering the guarded area earlier Wednesday (May 20).

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, who was at the scene then, said that as at noon, around 200 have been detained.

"The estimated number of people detained for now is around 200, made up of Indonesian, Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals.

"All that have been brought from enhanced MCO areas are already quarantined and have been checked by the Health Ministry.

"They are confirmed negative from Covid-19. No risk for them to be brought to our depots," he said.

Khairul added that the welfare of the detained illegal immigrants was ensured.

"Their welfare will be taken care of, including medicine and food. Throughout their time in the depot, the process of deportation will proceed," he said.

Similar raids were carried out at the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market on May 11.

Parts of Old Town have been put under enhanced MCO since May 10 after the authorities found 26 Covid-19 positive cases there.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.