'Improper' to broadcast incriminating audio clips, say Malaysian leaders and lawyers

PETALING JAYA - The move by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to release audio clips incriminating former top officials, including Datuk Seri Najib Razak, has received criticism by several leaders and lawyers.

In a statement, the Malaysian Bar said it was "shocked and appalled to read of reports detailing the damning revelations alleging political conspiracy at the highest levels."

Its president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said the broadcast of recorded telephone conversations by the MACC is unprecedented and improper and will invite trial by media even before investigations are carried out.

"The manner of the disclosure is unwarranted and has given rise to various allegations against the MACC, including allegations of contempt, sub judice, a breach of the Official Secrets Act 1972, and a withering of the rule of law.

"The MACC should instead have informed the public of the existence of such audio recordings and let the relevant authorities carry out their investigation," he said.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the MACC had set a bad precedence as it could open the floodgates for others to also hold press conferences to publicly expose such embarrassing audio recordings and videos.

"Why resort to trial by media? If the person in question had committed an offence, haul him to court and tender evidence there," he said.

Dr Wee and a number of leaders slammed MACC chief Latheefa Koya for publicly playing nine audio clips of telephone conversations implicating Najib, his wife and several top government officials, among others, indicating alleged abuse of power, criminal conspiracy, obstruction of justice and the undermining of national security.

In Seremban, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said MACC should have handed over the alleged fresh evidence associated with 1Malaysia Development Bhd to the police, instead of going public.

He said MACC's unprecedented move to publicly expose highly confidential conversations reflect its lack of professionalism.