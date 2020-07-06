Interstate travel ban to be lifted on June 10, says Malaysia PM

PETALING JAYA - Interstate travel is to be allowed effective June 10, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said people would be allowed to cross state borders, except those staying in enhanced movement control order localities.

He announced that the recovery movement control order (MCO) phase would be imposed from June 10 to Aug 31.

"This is part of the exit strategy. Since the MCO and conditional MCO were imposed, we have seen a declining trend (of Covid-19) cases in Malaysia.

"The Health Ministry statistics show the rate of transmission among locals is low and under control. Most of the cases recorded recently involve imported cases and undocumented migrants at detention centres," he said.

He warned that enhanced MCO would be imposed at localities where a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases are detected.

Therefore, people should strictly observe the conditions imposed by the health authorities to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

These include maintaining social distance, observing hand hygiene, and wearing masks.

He reminded those planning to return to hometowns to protect the elderly, as they were in the high-risk group to contract the disease.

"While we are happy to see elderly parents, don't forget the obligation to protect them," he said.

Muhyiddin also announced that domestic tourism was now allowed.

Apart from allowing hair salons, beauty parlours, night market and bazaar to resume operations, the government allowed visits to museum, indoor busking, recreational fishing, and filming.

"Meetings and workshops are allowed if they comply with health protocols and optimum spacing conditions," he said.

He said all sports activities that did not involve bodily contacts would be allowed, such as bowling, archery, and cycling.

"We still do not allow sports competitions, spectators in stadium, swimming, rugby, wrestling, football, basketball, and hockey.

Businesses that are still not allowed to operate include pubs, night clubs, entertainment centres, reflexology centre, karaoke centres, theme parks, religious gathering, open houses, and feasts involving large crowd.

He said people could visit the National Security Council website to get the full list of activities that are allowed and not allowed.

Muhyiddin said the recovery MCO would be implemented based on seven strategies.

They comprise fortifying public healthcare, law and enforcement, strengthening border control, fully re-opening the economic sector, inculcating new normal culture, empowering community responsibility, and protecting the high-risk group.

He also said the Hari Raya Haji celebration was allowed, subject to standard operating procedure (SOP) imposed by the religious authorities.



Schools would also be re-opened in stages during the recovery MCO, he added.