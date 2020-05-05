Interstate travelling in Malaysia allowed for 4 days only, says senior minister

PUTRAJAYA - Those who want to return home after being stranded in other states following the enforcement of the movement control order should do so within the four days where interstate travelling will be allowed by the police.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said if they missed the boat, the request to travel will be at the discretion of the police.

"Police have given four days, which is May 7 to 10, for those who have been stranded in their hometowns to make the journey home. After the four days, it is back to no interstate travelling. Those who miss this opportunity can apply to the police and can only travel if they obtain approval and approval is at the discretion of the police, " he said.

On another matter, Ismail Sabri said on the advice of the Health Minister, the enhanced MCO will be extended until May 12 in several places at Pusat Bandar Utara in Kuala Lumpur.

The affected areas are Parcel C (Jalan 2/3a), Parcel D (Jalan 2/3A), Parcel E1 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D), Parcel E2 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D), Parcel E3 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 3, Jalan 1/2B), and Parcel F (Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar).

He added that the enhanced MCO at Parcel A and Parcel B of Pusat Bandar Utara as well as the Selayang wholesale market ended yesterday.

The enhanced MCO at Menara City One, Malayan Mansion, Selangor Mansion and Masjid India areas as well as at Tahfiz An-Nabawiyyah and a house in Baru 23, Kampung Sungai Lui, both in Hulu Langat, ended on Sunday.

