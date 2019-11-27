Inverted Perak flag on basketball jersey sparks controversy

IPOH - The Perak Basketball Association has apologised over a picture showing an upside-down Perak flag on the jersey of one of its players.

State Sports Committee chairman Howard Lee said they had sent a showcause letter to the association asking for an explanation and found that it was an error made by the jersey supplier.

"I understand that the mistake was unintentional and only one jersey was involved."

"The team coach has promised that it will not recur," Lee said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 27).

A picture showing an inverted Perak flag on one of the state basketball players' jersey went viral on social media.

This follows an incident the day before whereby an inaccurate Jalur Gemilang was used during the opening ceremony of the National Under-15 Basketball Championship on Monday (Nov 25).

Malaysian Basketball Association (Maba) president Datuk Lua Choon Hann apologised over the matter and said it was due to the carelessness of the contractor in charge of the "live stream" who used the distorted flag when the Negaraku was being played.

The contractor's services were terminated by Maba.

Lee said he had instructed all sporting teams, associations and clubs to be more careful towards the state symbols and flags.

"I hope this incident will be a lesson to all to be more careful," he added.