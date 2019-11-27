Inverted Perak flag on basketball jersey sparks controversy

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Ivan Loh
The Star/Asia News Network

IPOH - The Perak Basketball Association has apologised over a picture showing an upside-down Perak flag on the jersey of one of its players.

State Sports Committee chairman Howard Lee said they had sent a showcause letter to the association asking for an explanation and found that it was an error made by the jersey supplier.

"I understand that the mistake was unintentional and only one jersey was involved."

"The team coach has promised that it will not recur," Lee said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 27).

A picture showing an inverted Perak flag on one of the state basketball players' jersey went viral on social media.

This follows an incident the day before whereby an inaccurate Jalur Gemilang was used during the opening ceremony of the National Under-15 Basketball Championship on Monday (Nov 25).

Malaysian Basketball Association (Maba) president Datuk Lua Choon Hann apologised over the matter and said it was due to the carelessness of the contractor in charge of the "live stream" who used the distorted flag when the Negaraku was being played.

The contractor's services were terminated by Maba.

Lee said he had instructed all sporting teams, associations and clubs to be more careful towards the state symbols and flags.

"I hope this incident will be a lesson to all to be more careful," he added.

More about
malaysia Sports apology

TRENDING

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama

SERVICES